Ridhi Dogra voices her thoughts on what love is for Astha from her urban relationship drama, The Married Woman

In the wake of the success of one of ALTBalaji's most beautiful shows, The Married Woman, lead actress Ridhi Dogra talks about what love is for Astha, the woman she plays in the show. "Jo woh timeless hone waali feel di jaye na, that's love," she says. One can't help but agree that love is always in the little things, the little details and, that is what makes someone unique, their quirky way of doing something as simple as drinking a cup of tea.
These things make a person immortal in a person's mind. It gives one hope that "even if you're gone, you will still go on". For Astha, love is about finding that person you can be your most honest, authentic self. Someone with whom you never have to hide. Ridhi's beautiful voice and the beautiful music in the tiny snippets' background from the show touch you in a way you can't forget.
Astha, the role played by Ridhi Dogra, is the perfect wife, daughter, mother, and teacher. She never strays from the path shown to her by society and family. It inhibits her from attaining her full potential in her career, as a person, and as a woman. Her goodness is so apparent that you will fall in love with the character, Astha the minute you are introduced to her.
The various characters in this moving series are played by Ridhi Dogra, Monica Dogra, Suhaas Ahuja, Imaad Shah, and many others who have played their roles to perfection, ensuring that the show was a tremendous success.
ALSO READ: Ridhi Dogra of The Married Woman graces the sets of Kundali Bhagya and Kumkum Bhagya
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply