Shilpa Shetty’s satin shirt and tie-up skirt worth Rs. 37,000 should be on your summer wish list

Shilpa Shetty has set major style and fashion goals over the years. She has impressed us with her timeless style and always sets major fitness goals. The actress is currently shooting for Super Dancer Chapter 4 ad giving us major summer vibes with her style.

A day ago, the actress was spotted in a deep green satin shirt with exaggerated cuffs worth Rs. 15,500 paired with tie-up skirt Rs. 21,500. She was wearing 431-88 by Shweta Kapoor. She looked absolutely gorgeous with dewy fresh makeup and soft wavy hair. Shilpa was styled by Sanjana Batra and the styling was on point.

She looked like a million bucks with soft makeup and an uber glam dress with translucent PVC heels. The deep green in the dress really stands out and we can't get over it!

On the work front, Shilpa Shetty will be starring in Nikamma alongside Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia. Her second film will be Priyadarshan’s Hungama 2 with Meezaan, Pranitha Subhash, and Paresh Rawal.

