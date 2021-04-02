Madhuri Dixit enjoys a romantic candle lit dinner with husband in the Maldives

The Maldives has become one of the most popular destinations for a getaway for almost all Bollywood celebrities. With almost every celebrity heading to the exotic location for a vacation, Madhuri Dixit and her husband Dr. Shriram Nene have been having some time away from their busy schedules. The actress has been shooting for Dance Deewane and has been juggling multiple things at the same time.

Getting away from the hustle-bustle of Mumbai, Madhuri Dixit and Dr. Nene enjoyed a romantic dinner by the beach in the Maldives. Sharing a black and white picture while raising a toast, Madhuri Dixit and Dr. Nene are all smiles as they posed candidly for the camera. Looking as elegant as ever, Madhuri Dixit’s fans couldn’t help but fall more in love with her.

Take a look at the picture that she shared.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Madhuri Dixit (@madhuridixitnene)

Also Read: Madhuri Dixit and Anil Kapoor starrer Tezaab remake on the cards; Kabir Singh producer bags the rights

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results