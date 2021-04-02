From dancing in sneakers to gifting a saree to Neha Kakkar, here’s how Rekha had a great time on Indian Idol 12

Indian Idol 12 has been inviting some of the best artists from the industry including some of the most legendary actors. The recent one to grace the stage of Indian Idol 12 was Rekha, who had the best time among the contestants and the judges. Rekha is one of the most iconic divas of Bollywood and has been one of the favourites of the fans all across the country.

The actress had appeared on the sets of the singing reality show and had a lot of great moments including some emotional ones. She even danced to the tunes of the popular song ‘Humma’ and gifted a beautiful saree to Neha Kakkar. During one of the performances, when the contestant sang ‘Lambi Judai’, Rekha couldn’t help but shed a few tears.

Take a look at her pictures from the sets.

