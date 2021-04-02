Kriti Sanon says she’s nervous to perform action scenes opposite Tiger Shroff in Ganapath

Kriti Sanon and Tiger Shroff will reunite once again after their debut movie Heropanti. The duo will be seen in a high-octane actioner, Ganapath. A few weeks after the announcement of their collaboration, Kriti Sanon spoke to another portal about how nervous she is to perform stunts in front of Tiger Shroff. It is not unknown that Tiger Shroff is one of the most versatile and youngest action stars in the industry.
Speaking about the same, Kriti Sanon said that she is very nervous to be performing action scenes and stunts in front of Tiger Shroff because he’s so good at it. While there’s a lot of pressure, Kriti Sanon says Tiger Shroff will help her better her performance in terms of stunts. Talking about her training for the role in Ganapath, Kriti Sanon said that she will have to learn how to ride a bike along with the rigourous physical training since her role is that of a badass strong woman.
