Kriti Sanon says she’s nervous to perform action scenes opposite Tiger Shroff in Ganapath

Kriti Sanon and Tiger Shroff will reunite once again after their debut movie Heropanti. The duo will be seen in a high-octane actioner, Ganapath. A few weeks after the announcement of their collaboration, Kriti Sanon spoke to another portal about how nervous she is to perform stunts in front of Tiger Shroff. It is not unknown that Tiger Shroff is one of the most versatile and youngest action stars in the industry.

Speaking about the same, Kriti Sanon said that she is very nervous to be performing action scenes and stunts in front of Tiger Shroff because he’s so good at it. While there’s a lot of pressure, Kriti Sanon says Tiger Shroff will help her better her performance in terms of stunts. Talking about her training for the role in Ganapath, Kriti Sanon said that she will have to learn how to ride a bike along with the rigourous physical training since her role is that of a badass strong woman.

She further said that it has taken her too long to reunite with her debut co-star once again and is thrilled to be a part of the project. Kriti also said that she lost close to 11 kilos during the lockdown and has four more kilos to lose but people say that she looks good with a few extra kgs.

