Salman Khan to Kabir Bedi – “There are times when I have made mistakes”

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan engaged in an interesting conversation with Kabir Bedi over zoom call as the latter recently released his autobiography, "Stories I Must Tell". The actors spoke heart-to-heart about their lives and the mistakes they have made in the past and how they've learnt from it.

Sharing the video clip on his Instagram, Kabir Bedi wrote, "Salman Khan and I talk about what it took to tell the story of my life honestly, and how I wrote my book in the pandemic. #StoriesIMustTell seems to have touched many of you and that's a great gift for a debut author. I thank you ALL for your love and appreciation. Thank you @beingsalmankhan."

"I have shared a lot of the glories that I have seen but I have also told of the mistakes that I have made and I hope everyone can learn from that," said Kabir Bedi in the video. Adding to that, Salman Khan says, "That is the most difficult thing… to own the mistakes that one has done. Everyone denies that. I am one of those persons sitting right in front of you. I always said, 'I haven't done this'. But if you have said that 'yes, I've done this mistake and I've tried to rectify it this way', that takes a lot of courage."

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Kabir Bedi (@ikabirbedi)

"There are times when I have made mistakes. I have come and said sorry. Mistakes do happen but then repeating the same mistakes again is not okay," the actor said. "When you write a book, the most courageous thing is to go look deep inside your soul. When you are writing, whether I should write this or not… And then you say, to hell with it, I am just going to be honest with myself and honest to everyone, and I am going to write the honest truth what all has happened with me."

Kabir Bedi responded, "That's the journey that I had to go through. And I have explored many things in this book — career, successes, triumphs, failures, love relationships." Khan was quick to respond, "Now this is something that I should learn from you, sir!"

On the work front, Salman Khan has an array of line up including Antim – The Final Truth, Tiger 3, Kick 2, Master remake, and Bhaijaan which was earlier titled Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.

ALSO READ: Radhe Box Office: The Salman Khan starrer crosses the Rs. 1 lakh mark in India; collects Rs. 1,04,507 in 18 days

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results