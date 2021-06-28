Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Anushka Sen dons tie-dye sweatsuit as she misses Cape Town

Anushka Sen, who recently came back from Cape Town, is missing all the fun she had in South Africa while shooting for stunt-based reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. Sharing the throwback pictures on her Instagram account, she looks amazing.

The 18-year-old actress shared a sun-kissed picture of herself and we love how cute this actress looks. Anushka was seen in a Fila tie-dye hoodie and matching sweatpants. She was seen enjoying sunset as she posed candidly for the camera.

Keeping her makeup simple and hair tied in a ponytail,l she looked absolutely bright and fresh. She wrote, “Sunset things.”

On the work front, Anushka Sen will be seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 which will air in July.

