Neena Gupta recalls reading an unbelievable report of her working as a salesgirl in a carpet shop

Neena Gupta recently launched her autobiography titled 'Sach Kahun Toh' in which she wrote about her personal and professional life that is unknown to many. She recently also recalled an unbelievable report written about her back in the day.

In a recent interview, Neena said that it was very common back in the day to come across unbelievable reports that were written about her. She said that when she was new to the industry, a film magazine wrote that she is working as a salesgirl in Shyam Ahuja's shop.

Neena further said that at that time she did not even know who Shyam Ahuja was. She asked her friends about him and got to know that he has a carpet show.

In her book, Neena Gupta opened up about the difficulties of being a single mother and also the troubles she faced as an actor in the film industry.

ALSO READ: “I could write my book because of Badhaai Ho. Success gives you confidence on another level” – Neena Gupta on the evolution of her autobiography Sach Kahun Toh

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results