Dilip Kumar gets hospitalised for the second time in a month

Veteran actor Dilip Kumar who was recently discharged from the hospital has once again been hospitalised to the intensive care unit of a city hospital. He was taken to the hospital following a complaint of breathlessness as a precautionary measure, ten days after he was discharged.
Reportedly, Dilip Kumar was hospitalised on June 29, Tuesday, in Hinduja Hospital's non-COVID facility. He is reportedly doing fine and is in the ICU so that doctors can monitor him.
