Naseeruddin Shah gets hospitalised

Senior actor Naseeruddin Shah who has enthralled the audiences with his performance over the decades was hospitalised two days back in Mumbai. Reportedly, he was diagnosed with pneumonia and there was a patch found in his lungs for which he is undergoing treatment currently.
Naseeruddin Shah is currently under medical supervision. As per reports, his condition is stable, and is responding well to the treatment. Shah's wife and actor Ratna Pathak Shah and their kids are in the hospital with him.
