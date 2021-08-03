Kartik Aaryan and Ekta Kapoor’s Freddy headed for a direct to digital release

Freddy has been the most spoken about films of Bollywood over the last one year, primarily because of the constant reports of controversy regarding the film's casting fronted by Kartik Aaryan. However, everything was put to rest when Ekta Kapoor & Jay Shewakrami announced the film today with Shashanka Ghosh as the director. Bollywood Hungama has an exclusive scoop on the film now.
"Freddy is an edge of the seat romantic thriller and the makers are using complex screenplay technique to explore the subject. The entire team, including Kartik, Ekta, and Shashanka feel that the subject is meant for the digital medium as that's where it will find its audience. In the pandemic times, experimental cinema might not get acceptance from audience on the big screen," shared a source with Bollywood Hungama.
Also Read: Kartik Aaryan to star in Ekta Kapoor and Jay Shewakramani’s romantic thriller Freddy, Shashanka Ghosh to direct
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply