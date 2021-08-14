From a sizzling dance performance to fun family time, Janhvi Kapoor gives a quick recap of her 22 hours stay in Delhi

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor was recently spotted at the Mumbai airport with her sister Khushi Kapoor. The Kapoor sisters were flying to Delhi for the pre-wedding function of singer Shrey Singhal which was also attended by Ranveer Singh and Vaani Kapoor.

Now, the Dhadak star took to her Instagram to share a reel giving a recap of her 22 hours stay in the capital. From landing at the airport with her sister to her power-packed performance at Shrey Singhal's pre-wedding event to her photoshoots to spending time with family and friends, she has given a glimpse of it all.

Janhvi was seen performing in a red lehenga for the wedding event and did a photoshoot in a golden shimmery ensemble. Sharing the video, she wrote, "22 hours in the capital ????"

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

Meanwhile, on the work front, Janhvi was last seen in Roohi which was released in theatres earlier this year. She will next be seen in Good Luck Jerry and Dostana 2. The actress has also started shooting for the Hindi remake of the Malayalam film Helen.

ALSO READ: Janhvi Kapoor thanks team of Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl with throwback pictures from sets

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results