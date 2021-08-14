“Meri maa! If you bear with my nonsense for a bit she’ll land up”, says Sikander Kher as his Instagram video with Kirron Kher is all about mother-son goals

Actor Sikandar Kher went live on his Instagram late in the night and also included his mother and actress Kirron Kher in his live. He started with asking actor Rahul Khanna to join in his live and started praising how good the actor looks even after getting up from sleep. Rahul replied to this by saying that he isn't a decent guy. The actor started talking to his fans as people kept joining in. When he started singing for his audience it caught the attention of Kirron Kher and she started speaking to her son. Sikander asked her permission if she could make her appearance on her video and went ahead when she gave him the nod.

Kirron Kher looked weak and is recovering after she was diagnosed with cancer this year, Actor and husband Anupam Kher had also opened up about Kirron suffering from multiple myeloma blood cancer in the month of April and had also assured his fans that she is on her way to recovering. Even though she wasn't keeping well she had a conversation with Sikander who also made her mother happy by cracking jokes. Sikander's other half of Instagram live included Kirron and his sweet bitter banter over various topics and was adorable beyond words. The mother-son duo gave major couple goals with their sweet talks and close bonding. The icing on the cake was when Kirron asked his son to get married or else her sarees and jewelry will be a waste. To this Sikander gave a hilarious reply and said that he will wear it and go live on Instagram again. Kirron Kher was left flabbergasted.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by MyselfSikandarThisSide (@sikandarkher)

Sikander Kher later took to his Instagram handle and shared the video of his live on his Instagram post. He captioned it, "Meri maa ! If you bear with my nonsense for a bit she’ll land up ..Bas aur kya ?". The Zoya Factor star also called Kirron Kher as Duniya in one of his hashtags. In the end, Kirron asked her son to spend maximum time with her as she feels good. On the work front Sikandar Kher is currently shooting for Vasan Bala's Monica, O My Darling opposite actors Rajkummar Rao, Radhika Apte, and Huma Qureshi, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, and Zayn Marie Khan.

Also Read: Radhika Apte, Rajkummar Rao, Huma Qureshi, Sikander Kher unveil the first look of Netflix’s Monica, O My Darling

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results