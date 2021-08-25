Munmun Dutta resumes shooting for Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Munmun Dutta, who portrays Babita in the popular television serial Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC), has begun shooting for the show. The fact that the actor had not shot with the Taarak Mehta team fuelled rumours that she was no longer a part of the show.
Munmun has resumed filming, according to producer Asit Kumarr Modi. Munmun has been a member of the team for many years, and any reports about her quitting are incorrect. She's back on set for the show, and she’ll be seen shortly. We had no problems, and we're all good and focused on our work.”
According to reports, the producers purposefully kept her off the show by instructing writers not to include her in the current storyline. The production house reportedly required the actors to sign an agreement promising not to use casteist or racist remarks in their interviews.
Munmun later emphasised that the rumours about her leaving the show were completely false.
