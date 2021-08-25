Manoj Bajpayee files a criminal defamation complaint against Kamaal Rashid Khan

Bollywood actor Manoj Bajpayee has filed a criminal defamation complaint against former actor and self-proclaimed film critic, Kamaal Rashid Khan. The complaint has been filed in an Indore court for allegedly posting a derogatory tweet against Bajpayee under IPC section 500 (punishment for defamation).
Meanwhile, Manoj Bajpayee was last seen in ZEE5's 100 and Amazon Prime Video's The Family Man 2.
ALSO READ: Manoj Bajpayee explains why he said he was jealous of actors who hero-worship him
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply