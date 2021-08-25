Manoj Bajpayee files a criminal defamation complaint against Kamaal Rashid Khan

Bollywood actor Manoj Bajpayee has filed a criminal defamation complaint against former actor and self-proclaimed film critic, Kamaal Rashid Khan. The complaint has been filed in an Indore court for allegedly posting a derogatory tweet against Bajpayee under IPC section 500 (punishment for defamation).

According to the reports, Bajpayee's lawyer Paresh S Joshi has urged the court to register a criminal defamation case in the matter. The tweet in question was posted by KRK on July 26 which tarnished the image of Bajpayee, according to the lawyer. The actor personally recorded his statement in court.

Meanwhile, Manoj Bajpayee was last seen in ZEE5's 100 and Amazon Prime Video's The Family Man 2.

