Kartik Aaryan’s blurry picture comes with a strong message and netizens hail his unique plea

Back with yet another interesting social media post, Kartik Aaryan stands out with his quirky caption game posting a picture of himself in a pink mask. Making a public appeal to announce pink as the national mask colour, Kartik Aaryan posted a blurry picture of himself saying, "Make Pink our National mask colour". Ever since he posted the picture, netizens hailed his unique plea. His followers and well-wishers loved his thoughts and completely showed support to endorse his plea. The actor often has the Internet either drooling over his sexy clicks or leaving them in splits with his witty captions… but this time he’s got the Internet hailing his thoughts.

Ever since the advent of the pandemic, Kartik Aaryan has actively vouched for safety precautions and created awareness about Covid-19 through his social media with varied posts. From his viral monologue to plead citizens to wear a mask to his chat show 'Koki Poochega', Kartik has also extended his support to covid warriors at every step by helping them throughout the lockdowns.

Currently diving deep into work with multiple shoots and commitments, Kartik Aaryan ensures to follow the regulations and continues to influence his audience to wear a mask through his social media, as he shoots for Ekta Kapoor's Freddy and Anees Bazmee's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 simultaneously. Apart from that, Kartik would also be unfolding diverse aspects of his versatility with Sajid Nadiadwala and Namah Pictures grand musical love story, Hansal Mehta's Captain India amongst other unannounced projects.

