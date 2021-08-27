Parth Samthaan looks absolute slayer in a metallic co-ord set

Parth Samthaan is known for his charming personality and fashionable looks. He has been a youth icon for a very long time and when it comes to his fashion sense he stands out from the crowd. Recently, he carried another outfit that made many heads turn.
Parth was donning a silver metallic co-ord set comprising of jogger pants which had detailings of pockets and long laces. The co-ord set also has a jacket with the same detailing of laces and pockets in the arms. He completed the look with a black t-shirt having silver star print placed in the middle. He further accessorised his look with high rise shiny leather boots and black rings on his fingers. To add a cherry on the top, he even applied a silver highlighter on his face. With hair, Parth simply kept a subtle and on point wet look.
On the work front, Parth was last seen in ALT Balaji's web series Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu as Gangster Nawab.
