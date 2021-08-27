Kareena Kapoor’s Yoga trainer has all appraisal for her; says “108 Surya Namaskaras in such little time”

Actress Kareena embraced motherhood for the second time earlier this year. When it comes to maintaining herself, she is quite active with workout and yoga sessions. The actress also maintains a keen discipline and never misses any of her sessions. Right now, Kareena is on her journey to shred off the extra pounds she gained due to her pregnancy and get the glow back.

For that, Bebo has started doing Yoga sessions with her trainer Anshuka and has been really doing an outstanding job in it. Recently she also graced the Surya Namaskar with utmost panache. Seeing this, her trainer has been very happy as she has never failed to impress. Recently, Anshuka shared a picture of Kareena's morning glow on her Instagram handle where she penned a note giving Kareena a huge shout out for achieving a fitness milestone in a very short span of time.

In the pictures, Kareena is dressed in a beige coloured athleisure crop top. Sharing the glimpse of Kareena Kapoor's morning glow, following 108 Surya Namaskaras, Anshuka wrote: "Super proud of you Bebo. This one is super special because we've achieved 108 in such little time and yes although it is physically challenging that can only happen with a strong will power and extreme discipline. I remember doing this and more in 2009! Can't wait to kill each practice and achieve new goals together."

Apart from that, Kareena herself also took to her Instagram and shared a reel having a bunch of pictures from her gym classes playing with Rihanna's Needed Me playing in the background.

On the work front, Kareena will be next seen playing a pivotal role in Aamir Khan starrer Lal Singh Chaddha.

