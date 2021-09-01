“I am more keen on exploring the web,” says Bigg Boss OTT fame Urfi Javed on re-defining her career choices

The evolution of digital media has boosted the number of opportunities the acting industry had to offer. With the web coming in and incessantly becoming the most accessed platform by people from all walks of life it has now become the new source for all the actors, makers and technicians to depend on for their livelihood. Apart from that, the medium also offers a wide range of content that was earlier suppressed under the radar of censorship.

Actress Urfi, who's a well-known actress and has been a part of some pathbreaking shows says that she wants to try her hands in the digital world. She says "I have done a number of TV shows, and have had a decent run there. But now, I am more keen on exploring web. Because with the kind of content people are coming with is amazing and there you get a chance to think out-of-the-box and execute it accordingly"

On being asked whether she has plans to quit Television, Urfi says, "No, not at all! TV made me what I am today. I can never go away from it, I am reading a couple of scripts but I am yet to finalise one. As an actor, if I get something that satiates the artist in me. So I will surely go ahead with it"

Urfi has been a part of several fictional shows including Yeh Rishta Kya Kehelata hai, Bepannaah and Meri Durga. She was last seen as a contestant in Bigg Boss OTT where her journey was short yet impactful. She also earned good popularity loyal fan base for her sweet run inside the house.

