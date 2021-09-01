Jyotika makes Instagram debut with holiday pictures; husband Suriya comments ‘My pondatti strongest’

On Wednesday, Jyotika made her Instagram debut with throwback pictures from her holidays in the Himalayas. The actor went there on Independence Day as the first photo has her holding the Indian flag.

Sharing the photos, Jyotika wrote, “Hello everyone! On social media for the very first time! A lot of positivity to share from my lockdown diaries. At the Himalayas on Independence Day, The beautiful Kashmir Great Lakes , 70 km trek With the awesome team of Bikat adventures- Rahul ,Sachin, Raul and Ashwin , n the Kashmir team Mushtaq n Riyaz bhai. Thank u. Life is only an existence, unless we start living it! India is gorgeous! Jai hind!”

Jyotika and Suriya are often tagged as couple goals and there is no doubt in it as they have proved it again. As soon as Jyotika posted the pictures, Suriya was the first one to comment and he wrote, “My pondatti Strongest!!! Thrilled to see you on Insta.”

Talking about her Instagram debut, Jyotika said in a statement that she is super happy to start her social media journey and is looking forward to share her precious moments with her fans.

Suriya and Jyotika tied the knot in 2006 and they have two children together. She was last seen in Ponmagal Vandhal, which released in 2020. Next, she will be seen in Udanpirappe. On the other hand, Suriya will star in Jai Bhim, which is scheduled to release on Diwali on Amazon Prime Video.

