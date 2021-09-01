Amrita Rao treats herself with restaurant made Italian food after 19 months of eating homemade food

Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol welcomed their first child, Veer, in November last year. Being the hands-on mom that she is and keeping in the mind the safety of her child amidst the pandemic, the actress only had home-cooked meals for 19 whole months.

Finally, she decided to give herself a much-needed treat and devoured some restaurant-made Italian food. However, the food was prepared with utmost hygiene and safety.

Amrita delivered her baby on November 1 last year. In March this year, RJ Anmol posted a cute picture of the family. The trio was seen smiling adorably in the picture and it has got to be the cutest picture you will come across today. Talking about the name Veer, Amrita revealed, "Anmol & I are both very patriotic & the name 'Veer' was his first choice I loved it almost immediately".

On the work front, Amrita is currently reading scripts and is yet to announce her next project.

