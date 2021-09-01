Avneet Kaur slays the internet with her sexy dance moves on the viral ‘Touch It’ challenge

Avneet Kaur is one of the most multi-dynamic personality of the Indian Entertainment Industry. Apart from being an ace actress and a great dancer, the actress is also a successful digital superstar. Avneet has about of 23.3 million followers on Instagram who are very loyal to her. Avneet has managed to earn such a huge and loyal fan base on Instagram as she keeps us with all the latest trends and challenges. Recently, the 19-year-old actress took the internet by storm again ad slew the viral 'Touch It' challenge.

Avneet posted a video on her Instagram's reels section in which she is laking a leg and flaunting her sexy moves to the song 'Touch It' by KiDI. For the video, Avneet donned a halter neck white top with black strips and a high waist zipped black shorts having designs made with buttons. While she opted for subtle make-up and an open hairstyle. Sharing the video Avneet simply captioned it as "#TouchIt" with a heart and a staring eyes emoticon.

On the work front, Avneet was last seen in the music video 'Hone Laga Tumse Pyaar'.

