Avneet Kaur slays the internet with her sexy dance moves on the viral ‘Touch It’ challenge

Avneet Kaur is one of the most multi-dynamic personality of the Indian Entertainment Industry. Apart from being an ace actress and a great dancer, the actress is also a successful digital superstar. Avneet has about of 23.3 million followers on Instagram who are very loyal to her. Avneet has managed to earn such a huge and loyal fan base on Instagram as she keeps us with all the latest trends and challenges. Recently, the 19-year-old actress took the internet by storm again ad slew the viral 'Touch It' challenge.
On the work front, Avneet was last seen in the music video 'Hone Laga Tumse Pyaar'.
