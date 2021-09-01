Nikki Tamboli releases first look of her upcoming music video titled ‘Dil Se’

Nikki Tamboli is all set to floor the audience yet again with her next music video. The actress alongside Arjun Kanungo who is also the voice of the song is coming up for the music video titled 'Dil Se'. Nikki shared the first look and the poster of the song on her Instagram. She shared a post in which she can be seen donning a beautiful red suit having colourful and detailed mirror work. While Arjun was also sitting and posing with her in front of a castle.

The song has been produced by Saregama India and while it's release date has not been revealed yet. Sharing the post Nikki wrote,"LOVE’ is a Love Song … The Beginning ♥️♥️♥️".

Nikki who is all excited about the song says " the video was mainly shot in Patiala and i have enjoyed every minute of shooting it. Some shoots stay close to your heart and this is one of them. Its a sad love song with lyrics which will stay in your heart and mind forever. With its release coming up soon i cant contain my excitement any further. I do hope the fans and audiences enjoy this number as much as we have enjoyed putting it together…it will touch chords…"

