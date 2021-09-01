Shweta Tiwari gives the perfect hot girl summer transformation in her latest reel

Shweta Tiwari has stirred up a storm on social media with her jaw-dropping transformation. She has set the benchmark really high for herself and her contemporaries.

Shweta recently uploaded a reel on her official Instagram page. She uploads a transition reel wherein she is seen changing from a basic outfit to an all-black glam outfit. She dons the sequin set, she wears a cropped blouse with a low waisted skirt with a thigh high slit. Her makeup is bold and classy as she steps up her hot girl summer game. Shweta raises the temperature with her all-black shimmer look.

Shweta Tiwari's career gained major momentum after she starred in the popular show, 'Kasauti Zindagi Ki'. The Balaji Telefilms production remained the most loved daily soaps back in early 2000 and one of the most successful shows by Ekta Kapoor. The show had its reprised version 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2' with a fresh cast and was widely appreciated.

Shweta has a son named Reyansh with estranged husband Abhinav Kohli. Before Abhinav, Shweta was married to actor Raja Chaudhary, however, they got divorced in 2007 after nine years of marriage. The couple has a daughter named Palak Tiwari. The actress is seen in Khatron ke Khiladi hosted by Rohit Shetty.

