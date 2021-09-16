Nora Fatehi channels major desi vibes in a Rohit Bal creation

Nora is a trendsetter. She always makes a fashion statement be it with her style, her luxury picks and her aura. She recently visited her home country Canada and is now back to work and she dropped another ravishing look.

Nora Fatehi recently donned an off-white desi set from Rohit Bal. She donned a heavily flared Anarkali with a dupatta and full sleeves.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Nora Fatehi (@norafatehi)

The dress brought out her skin tone and fitted her perfectly. The dress was plain sans any print and made Nora look resplendent in the set.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Nora Fatehi (@norafatehi)

Nora kept her makeup simple with highlighted cheeks, shimmer shadow with very light oxidised jewellery. Nothing we don’t love about this desi vibe on Nora.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Nora Fatehi (@norafatehi)

On the work front, her film Bhuj opposite Ajay Devgn was recently released on Disney+Hotstar and is doing fairly well. The film also stars Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha and Sharad Kelkar in pivotal roles. The film is helmed by Abhishek Dudhaiya and it revolves around the story of 300 women from Gujarat who played a significant role during the Indo-Pak war.

Also Read: Nora Fatehi steps out in the city dressed in a casual attire carrying a bag worth nearly Rs. 2.5 lakh

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results