KBC 13: Amitabh Bachchan remembers late actor Surekha Sikri, calls her Badhaai Ho performance ‘phenomenal’

On Tuesday’s episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13, host Amitabh Bachchan remembered Surekha Sikri and appreciated her remarkable performance in the film Badhaai Ho.

In the episode, UPSC aspirant Akshayjyot Ratnoo topped the scoreboard and came to the hotseat. He did not bring any companion along with him and when asked about this, he said that his parents could not come due to some personal reasons. He further revealed that as he has been trying for UPSC, all the friends and other relations eventually parted their ways from him.

After introducing the expert of the day -Richa Anirudh, Big B started the game with Akshayjyot. One of the questions was related to veteran actress Surekha Sikri that read, who has won the national award for best supporting actress for her role in Mammi, Tamas, Badhaai ho. The correct answer was Sikri and Akshayjot got it right.

Big B then talked about the late actor’s performance in Badhaai Ho and called it ‘phenomenal’. Akshayjyot took home Rs6,40,000 as he was not willing to take the risk with the question which would have earned him Rs 12,50,000.

This year on July 16, Surekha passed away at the age of 76 due to cardiac arrest.

