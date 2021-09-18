Vijay Varma shares his take on the much-talked about MET gala look of Kim Kardashian

Vijay Varma likes his social media candid and real. He took to his social media recently to give out his hilarious yet real take on Kim Kardashian's MET gala look.

He shared, "Yaar ye MET gala wala look to apna daily hota hai during shoot/travel naps. #metgala"

Vijay's hilarious post has attracted a lot of laughs from his followers. The post also indicates an actor's strenuous schedule filled with shoots and travel which call for naps in the car.

The actor has a terrific lineup of films under his belt. He will be seen alongside Alia Bhatt in Darlings, opposite Nushrratt Bharuccha and Sunny Kaushal in Hurdang and a web series Fallen, directed by Reema Kagti.

