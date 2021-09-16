“I’ve dealt with people who are extremely superstitious and believe in evil eye but personally I’ve never had such an experience and don’t wish to have it too” -Rithvik Dhanjani

Actor Rithvik Dhanjani who just received lauding for his power pact performance in Alt Balaji’s Cartel from fans and B’town fam has hit the headlines yet again for his audio debut ‘Buri Nazar’.
Rithvik is heard in the recently released audio show ‘Buri Nazar’ which is themed on superstition and evil eye. The news broke out a few weeks back with the star taking it to his social media and surprising his fans about the same. This created a rage of excitement among his fans as they couldn’t keep calm to hear their favourite this time communicating with them audibly.
‘Buri Nazar’ is Rithvik Dhanjani’s debut in the audio world. He is sharing this project space with Sayani Gupta and Supriya Pathak.
