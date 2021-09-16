Janhvi Kapoor looks magnificently beautiful on the cover of Bridal Asia Magazine in a pink embellished lehenga worth Rs. 3.2 lakh

Bollywood sensation Janhvi Kapoor is heating up the internet with her latest cover shoot for the 5th edition of Bridal Asia Magazine. She serves two breathtaking looks.

On her first look, Janhvi is seen slaying a Gianna Pearl muted pink shimmer tulle bridal lehenga set with silver and gold work along with an embroidered blouse by Dolly J Studio worth Rs. 3,25,000. She accessorized the look with fine silver jewellery set from Rare Heritage.

On her second look, Janvi opted for a blue trench coat with floral embroidery all over styled with a beautiful sequined blue gown by designer Rahul Mishra. She accessorized the second look with an exquisite modern necklace from Rare Heritage. For her makeup, she went for a soft glam glowing look. She kept her hair all loose and sleek.

On the work front, Janhvi is all set for upcoming films including Helen remake, Good luck Jerry and Dostana 2.

