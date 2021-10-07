Netflix to edit out phone number seen in Squid Game after the individual receives number of prank calls

After the massively popular series Squid Game featured a phone number in one of its episodes which people called for pranks, the streaming platform Netflix is coming to the aid the real-life person to whom the number belongs.

According to Entertainment Weekly, the streaming company will edit out the scenes that include the phone number, which has led to the individual behind it receiving a deluge of prank calls and text messages.

In episodes of the Korean thriller, a card is given to all game participants. On one side are three shapes and on the other side, is a phone number that potential game players have to call if they want a chance to play children's games for an incredibly large sum of cash.

The owner of the number told Koreaboo in an interview, "After Squid Game aired, I have been receiving calls and texts endlessly, 24/7, to the point that it's hard for me to go on with daily life. This is a number that I've been using for more than 10 years, so I'm quite taken aback. There are more than 4,000 numbers that I've had to delete from my phone and it's to the point where due to people reaching out without a sense of day and night due to their curiosity, my phone's battery is drained and turns off."

According to the Koreaboo interview, the unfortunate incident was accidental as the Squid Game creators thought that removing the first three digits of the number would render it unusable. However, they were unaware that if the number was dialed as a local call, those numbers would be automatically added, allowing anyone to reach its owner.

The nine-episode original series became a surprise international hit after premiering on Netflix last month. Netflix’s Sarandos reportedly said during a Netflix presentation a few weeks ago, “We did not see that coming, in terms of its global popularity.”

