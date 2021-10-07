Eerie silence at Mannat as family hopes for Aryan to come home today

There is a palpable tension at Mannat, where Shah Rukh Khan and his family live. The eldest born Aryan is “away from home”. That’s what the youngest child AbRam, baffled by the tense atmosphere at home, has been told.

A close friend of the Khans says, “Nobody at Mannat talks much about the situation, or about anything else. They are all hoping that Aryan will get bail after his detention at the NCB ends. Actually Shah Rukh is the hardest hit by the suddenness of the crisis. But he is not showing it.”

Will Aryan come home today, or tomorrow? His little brother AbRam is waiting for him.

