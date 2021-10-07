Salman Khan shoots for additional scenes for Antim – The Final Truth; 3-day shoot wrapped up in Mumbai

Last month, Bollywood Hungama had reported that the action thriller, Antim – The Final Truth, starring Aayush Sharma and featuring Salman Khan in a supporting role is expected to release on Dussehra in cinemas as well as on Zee5 or ZeePlex. However, a lot has changed since then. After going over the pros and cons, the makers reportedly have now settled for a theatrical release.
And now it has come to light that Salman Khan shot additional scenes of the film this week. A source tells us, “After watching the film in post-production, Salman Khan felt that there’s a requirement to add more scenes featuring him. Also, now that the film is releasing in cinemas, he felt that it was important to extend his role a bit to satisfy his fans who’ll come to the cinemas majorly for him.”
Another source informed us that, “He shot for the film for 3 days and wrapped up the shoot yesterday, that is, Wednesday, October 6. The filming took place in Mumbai and it is said that some of the scenes were set in a police station. This three-day schedule probably increased the role of Salman by 5-10 minutes in the movie.”
It remains to be seen when Antim – The Final Truth would manage to make it in cinemas. A trade expert said, “Releasing the film in October is now out of the question. The film is expected to release post Diwali. A clearer picture should emerge within a week.”
