Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan to spend next five days in jail as court reserves bail order for October 20

It's been over 10 days since Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan was arrested in connection to a cruise drug case by the Narcotics Control Bureau. After his bail plea being rejected twice, Aryan Khan's case was heard on October 13 at a special NDPS court before Special Judge VV Patil. After hearing the matter till 5.30 pm, the court adjourned the matter for Thursday. After hearing to arguments, the court reserved its judgement for October 20.

Last Thursday, Aryan Khan was sent to judicial custody and was remanded in Arthur Road Jail in Mumbai. Today, the court hearing began with the ASG representing the NCB placing his arguments. Opposing the bail plea of Aryan Khan and others, ASG said, "We will ultimately find out how they all connected to each other and establish a case of conspiracy. This isn’t a case of bail at this stage. It can be considered at an appropriate stage."

Advocate Amit Desai representing Aryan Khan argues, "Without affecting the ongoing investigation, bail can still be granted. As bail doesn’t take away their right to continue their investigation.”

Talking about the Whatsapp chats, Desai said, "Please bear in mind one other reality. Today's generation has a means of communication, which is English..not the Queen's English. It's sometimes what the older generation will call torture. The way they communicate is very different.”

“WhatsApp chats are supposed to be private conversations. But I am told there are no messages or conversations on the mobile about the rave party," he added.

After listening to the arguments of both sides, the court reserved its order for October 20. The court said it is busy with other matters but is keeping all three applications for orders on the 20th.

NCB had seized 13 grams of cocaine, 5 grams of MD (mephedrone), 21 grams of charas (small quantity), 22 pills of MDMA (ecstasy) (intermediate quantity), and Rs 1,33,000 at International Cruise Terminal, Mumbai. However, they had said in the court that no drugs were found on Aryan Khan but they discovered small quantity of contrabands on the co-accused.

