“No one should die on a film set. Period,” - Priyanka Chopra reacts to prop gun misfire incident

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has condoled the unfortunate demise of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the sets of a film. A prop gun was misfired on the set of Rust by actor Alec Baldwin. The director of photography, Halyna Hutchins, died in the misfire at the University of New Mexico Hospital after being airlifted from the set. She was 42 years old. The film's director Joel Souza has been hospitalised.

Priyanka on Saturday night shared a picture of the deceased cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wrote, "I am so shook. I cannot imagine what everyone involved in this tragedy is feeling. There are no words. No one should die on a film set. Period. My heart goes out to Halyna Hutchins family and everyone who knew her.”

I’m so shook. I cannot imagine what everyone involved in this tragedy is feeling. There are no words. No one should die on a film set. Period. My heart goes out to Halyna Hutchins family and everyone who knew her. ???? pic.twitter.com/C6fxT8kyir

— PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) October 23, 2021

Reportedly, assistant director Dave Halls, grabbed a prop gun off a cart at a desert movie ranch and handed it to Alec Baldwin during a Thursday rehearsal for the film Rush. “Cold gun,” Halls yelled, declaring the weapon didn’t carry live rounds and was ready to fire. However, that wasn't the case and when he pulled the trigger it hit Hutchins and injured Joel Souza who was standing behind her.

