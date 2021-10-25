Loved Doom At Your Service? Here are 8 Korean dramas of the dreamy star Seo In Guk

If you have caught the K-drama wave in the recent months, then you will definitely know about the latest crush in town – Seo In Guk. This South Korean actor has made headlines after his role in the fantasy-romance drama Doom At Your Service opposite Park Bo Young. Seo In Guk played the role of Kim Sa Ram aka Myeol Mang, a being that is neither human nor god. The fantasy drama received a mixed bag of reviews, some praising the actors and others not being content enough with the storyline. But nonetheless, atleast one good thing came out of it was Seo In Guk gaining a new-found fame amongst the fans of K-drama.

Seo In Guk’s career began in 2012 with a supporting role in the drama Love Rain. His career spans almost a decade, and over the years he has appeared in several successful dramas like Reply 1997, Hello Monster, Smile Has Left Your Eyes, to name few. Apart from these dramas and movies, Seo In Guk has also established a career as singer. Since 2009, he has released fourteen singles, six mini-albums and one studio album. Seo In Guk also appeared as Hyun Woo in the musical theatre Gwanghwamun Love Song. He has also appeared in a few music videos for artists like K.Will, Swings, Melody Day and Phone. Seo In Guk is indeed a versatile actor who can sing and act with equal grace. He will be next seen in the sci-fi thriller action film Wolf Hunt.

On the occasion of Seo In Guk’s birthday on October 23, here’s looking at some of his best drama and movie appearances that have rocked the K-dramaland.

REPLY 1997 (2013)

Reply 1997 is a drama that served as a breakout drama for Seo In Guk. The first in the highly acclaimed Reply series, Reply 1997 tells the story of a six friends from the city of Busan. The narrative focuses on their high school days and then shifts to their present day lives. Seo In Guk portrays the role of Yoon Yoon Jae, a quiet and brooding boy who is also a class topper. Yoon Yoon Jae served as Seo In Guk’s first leading role in a K-Drama. The drama also stars an ensemble cast of Jung Eun Ji, INFINITE’s Hoya, Shin So Yul, Eun Ji Won, including veteran actors like Sun Dong Il.

HELLO, MONSTER/ REMEMBER YOU (2015)

Seo In Guk plays the role of Lee Hyun, a genius criminal profiler who joins forces with Cha Ji Ahn (played by Jang Na Ra) to solve high-profile criminal cases. The drama also brought Park Bo Gum to fame. He played the role of Jung Sun Ho aka Lee Min. Despite the drama receiving low ratings, the drama soon became a cult favourite, especially for the actors’ character portrayal. Choi Won Young also in the drama, as the main antagonist Lee Jun Ho. EXO’s Do Kyungsoo also played the role of younger Lee Jun Hoh.

SQUAD 38 (2016)

One of the highly rated dramas of OCN in 2016, Squad 38 is a drama about a civil servant and his team who team up with a fraudster and use deception and con to collect taxes from tax evaders. The drama features an ensemble cast Ma Dong Seok (whom we will soon see as Gilgamesh in Marvel’s Eternals), Choi Soo Young and Seo In Guk. Seo In Guk played the role of the fraudster Yang Jeong Do.

SHOPPING KING LOUIE (2016)

Seo In Guk plays a rich heir named Louis who is born in France. He suffers from amnesia and becomes homeless. He meets Ko Bok Shil (played by Nam Ji Hyun) and falls in love with her. They two soon learn that love cannot be brought and that not everything can be put into a price bracket. The drama also stars Yoon Sang Hyun and Im Se Mi along with Uhm Hyo Sub and Yoon Yoo Sun.

SMILE HAS LEFT YOUR EYES (2018)

This drama comes two years after Shopping King Louie. Smile Has Left Yours Eyes is the remake of 2002 Japanese drama Hundred Million Stars From The Sky. Seo In Guk plays the role of Kim Moo Young, who works at a craft microbrewery and has a mysterious past. Jung So Min plays Yoon Jin Kang, an advertisement designer by profession. The two soon fall in love, but Moo Young’s present is soon threatened as he recollects his past.

HIGH SCHOOL KING OF SAVVY (2014)

Seo In Guk plays a double role in this drama. He plays Lee Min Seok, a high school hockey player who is asked by his brother Lee Hyung Suk to take his place at his new job for a while. The twist is that both brother look alike, despite having an age gap of nine years. The drama also stars Kim Ha Na, Lee Soo Hyuk, Lee Yeol Eum, Kim Tae Hwan and Shin Hye Sun. What forms the crux of the story is how Lee Min Seok manages to lead a double life, and also juggles romance with two different women.

NO BREATHING (2013)

No Breathing is a 2013 coming of age sports movie based on competitive swimming. It stars Seo in Guk Lee Jong Suk and Kwon Yuri in lead roles. Seo in Guk plays the role of Won Il who is known for his special technique ‘No Breathing’. He quits the sport upon his mother’s death but is soon brought back to the circuit where he meets Woo Sang (played by Lee Jong Suk). Woo Sang and Won Il have been long standing rivals with completely opposite personalities. Both are attracted to Kwon Yuri’s character Jang Eun, and that further ignites their rivalry.

PIPELINE (2021)

Seo In Guk’s latest big screen outing is the crime action movie Pipeline. The movie follows six individuals as they plan to get rich by conducting heist on the oil left behind in the pipelines all over the country. The movie also stars Lee Soo Hyuk, who had also appeared in the drama Doom At Your Service. Eum Moon Suk, Yoo Seung Mok, Tae Sang Ho, among others were also part of the cast.

