Angelina Jolie is sheer exquisiteness in metallic Versace gown at the Rome Film Festival 2021 premiere of Marvel’s Eternals

Hollywood actress and filmmaker Angelina Jolie graced the red carpet of 16th annual Rome Film Festival 2021 for the premiere of Marvel’s Eternals. The 46-year-old actress was joined by her daughters Shiloh and Zahara in a gorgeous bodycon Versace gown.

Angelina was sheer exquisiteness in luxurious metallic strapless bodycon custom Atelier gown by Versace while flaunting her sexy tattoos and amazing figure. Donatella Versace said, “Angelina Jolie is a goddess in Versace at the premiere of Eternals tonight in Rome.”

She accessorised the outfit with a gorgeous pair of silver earrings and matching rings. For her makeup, she did a minimal look while keeping her hair loose and sleek.

On the work front, Angelina Jolie is currently busy promoting her upcoming action adventure film Eternals which is releasing on November 5.

