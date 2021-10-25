Bhumi Pednekar looks majestic in 3D embroidered metallic gown worth Rs. 1.9 lakh by Amit Aggarwal

Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar never fails to stun us with swoonworthy pictures. This actress is super enthusiastic about fashion and loves experimenting with her looks.

Recently, Bhumi took the internet by storm with her latest photoshoot in a gorgeous purple gown where she looked like a mesmerising mermaid. She was seen in a Metallic Moulded purple gown dress with 3D embroidery one sleeves with beautiful floral work by Amit Aggarwal worth $2,581 ( Rs. 1.9 lakh approx ).

She accessorised the gown with beautiful metallic green fish shaped earrings along with rings. She completed the look by adding a black heels. She did a glam purple toned look while keeping her hair loose with curls.

On the work front, Bhumi Pednekar is all set for her upcoming films Raksha Bandhan with Akshay Kumar and Badhaai Do with Rajkummar Rao.

