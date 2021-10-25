Bhumi Pednekar looks majestic in 3D embroidered metallic gown worth Rs. 1.9 lakh by Amit Aggarwal

Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar never fails to stun us with swoonworthy pictures. This actress is super enthusiastic about fashion and loves experimenting with her looks.
She accessorised the gown with beautiful metallic green fish shaped earrings along with rings. She completed the look by adding a black heels. She did a glam purple toned look while keeping her hair loose with curls.
On the work front, Bhumi Pednekar is all set for her upcoming films Raksha Bandhan with Akshay Kumar and Badhaai Do with Rajkummar Rao.
