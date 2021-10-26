Gemma Chan dazzles in black separates with matching Swarovski embellished headpiece for Marvel’s Eternals premiere at Rome Film Festival

English actress Gemma Chan stunned at the red carpet during the 16th annual Rome Film Festival 2021 for the premiere of Marvel’s Eternals. The actress wore rising couturier, Sohee Park’s collection.

The 38-year-old actress was seen in a mesmerising custom dazzling separates – a black crop top with a matching long skirt with beautiful sparking crystal detailing by Swarovski headpiece.

She accessorised the look with beautiful silver earrings and matching rings. She also added a pair of heels by Rupert and Erson. For her makeup, she did a minimal glam look with bright red lips. She kept her hair in a ponytail with side-parting while accessorising it with beautiful silver crystal hair accessories.

Gemma Chan was later joined by her co-star Richard Madden who slayed the red carpet in a black tuxedo which made him look super neat. She captioned her post by saying “#Eternals European Premiere wearing custom @miss_sohee embellished with @swarovski crystals. Sohee Park is an emerging South Korean designer based in London.”

On the work front, Gemma Chan is currently busy promoting her upcoming action adventure film Eternals with her cast which is releasing on November 5.

