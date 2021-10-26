First look poster of Kajal Aggarwal starrer Uma unveiled

The makers of Uma have unveiled the first poster of the much-anticipated film, that gives a glimpse of the characters from the film.
Uma directed by Tathagata Singha and produced by Avishek Ghosh (AVMA MEDIA) & Mantraraj Paliwal (MIRAJ GROUP), is a feel-good family drama, set in an aristocratic household with a wedding backdrop where the entire family assembles. The drama unfolds through the multifaceted characters in the house with the arrival of a stranger Uma.
