First look poster of Kajal Aggarwal starrer Uma unveiled

The makers of Uma have unveiled the first poster of the much-anticipated film, that gives a glimpse of the characters from the film.

Uma starring Kajal Aggarwal, Tinnu Anand, Harsh Chhaya, Meghana Malik, Gaurav Sharma, Shriswara, Ayoshi Talukdar, and Kiaan Sharma, was shot in Kolkata in a start to finish schedule, with all Covid protocols in place.

Uma directed by Tathagata Singha and produced by Avishek Ghosh (AVMA MEDIA) & Mantraraj Paliwal (MIRAJ GROUP), is a feel-good family drama, set in an aristocratic household with a wedding backdrop where the entire family assembles. The drama unfolds through the multifaceted characters in the house with the arrival of a stranger Uma.

