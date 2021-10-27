Amazon Prime Video launches the teaser of late Raj Kaushal’s last directorial Akkad Bakkad Rafu Chakkar

Directed by the late Raj Kaushal, the series, Akkad Bakkad Rafu Chakkar is produced by Refuel Productions and is slated to stream on November 3, 2021, on Prime Video across 240 countries and territories worldwide.

Prime Video today released the teaser of its upcoming crime drama Akkad Bakkad Rafu Chakkar. The series is directed and produced by the late Raj Kaushal. Written by Aman Khan, the series marks Raj Kaushal’s last directorial venture which will be released on Prime Video on 3rd November 2021 across 240 countries and territories worldwide. Led by Vicky Arora, the series also stars Anuj Rampal, Swati Semwal, Mohan Agashe, Shishir Sharma, and Manish Chaudhari in pivotal roles.

they’re coming to steal your money ????and hearts ❤️ #AkkadBakkadOnPrime@vickyarora86 @anujrampal01 @ActorShishir @swatisemwal #SreyaMuthukumar #AlishaChopra @hisantoshsingh #RajKaushal @mandybedi @amankhan77 pic.twitter.com/JxRhSJ9KPW

— amazon prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) October 27, 2021

Taking audiences through a prospective, yet exciting scam in the making, the slick and smoother teaser raises the excitement right from the word go. We see Bhargav Sharma (Played by Vicky Arora) and his friends hatch a plan to open India’s first fake bank and get people to deposit money in it and flee with the moolah. Leaving viewers with ample food for thought, the show promises to be an interesting watch as one wonders if they will get away or get caught.

