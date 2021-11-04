Karan Johar twins with his kids as they wear matching outfits for their family portrait on Diwali

On the auspicious occasion of Diwali, filmmaker Karan Johar dropped a couple of family portraits including his mother Hiroo Johar and his adorable twins- Yash and Roohi.

Karan and his kids are seen wearing matching outfits. Dressed in a white Indian traditional outfit with multi-coloured prints, the Johar’s look all decked up for the festive season. Hiroo Johar, too, kept it simple in an off-white kurta and green beaded necklace.

Sharing the pictures, Karan wrote, "Happy Diwali and all our love to all of you …. May the season bring you all the love, laughter, good health and peace of mind …. have a blessed new year ".

On the work front, Karan recently tried his hand at stand-up comedy with Sapan Verma hosted show One Mic Stand. The show is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video. Karan is also busy with the shoot of his directorial entitled Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani with Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh.

