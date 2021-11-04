Just a day left for Sooryavanshi to release but the issues still remain unsolved; ANGER builds up among exhibitors and moviegoers

Bollywood Hungama was the first one to report on Monday, November 1, that the advance booking of Sooryavanshi and Eternals has not opened in multiplex chains like Inox, PVR and Cinepolis. This is because the multiplex owners and the studios backing these two films are not able to reach on a common ground on issues like revenue and show sharing. However, the mood was unfazed. After all, everyone expected that these issues will crop up. But at the same time, it was also expected that it would be resolved by the afternoon of Tuesday, November 2. The advance booking was also supposed to start in these multiplexes from Tuesday evening.
Shockingly, it’s Thursday morning right now and the issues still remain unsolved. A source informed Bollywood Hungama, “The trade and exhibition sector is already frustrated and are hoping that a consensus is met. But the theatre owners don’t want to accept the terms laid down by Sooryavanshi makers with regards to 60% revenue sharing in Week 1. They fear it can set a precedent and the producers of the upcoming films might also demand the same terms.”
At present, the single-screens and multiplex chains like Carnival, Movie Time, Wave, Maxus, Gold, Mukta, etc have opened up the bookings of Sooryavanshi. As for Eternals, those multiplexes having IMAX, 4DX etc have commenced selling tickets as Sooryavanshi makers are not looking at releasing their film in these formats. The source said, “The advance has been very encouraging for both the films in several centres. But there’s a lot more potential and both films can have huge openings if all screens start the advance sales.”
The exhibitors meanwhile are saddened and angry with the state of affairs. An exhibitor said, “We were hoping that we would start Sooryavanshi’s booking way in advance and on Diwali day, we’ll celebrate with gusto. Sadly, Diwali day is here and our bookings still haven’t begun. After ages, so many moviegoers have come to our cinemas and are calling us and asking about booking tickets of Sooryavanshi and Eternals. It is heartbreaking to tell them that we haven’t started selling tickets. Also, this issue is such that a layman won’t understand. So we don’t know what to tell them when they ask us why they can’t get a ticket.”
As per sources, another round of meeting will take place this morning between multiplexes and producers. Watch this space to find out the outcome of this discussion.
