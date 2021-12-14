RRR: Alia Bhatt leaves everyone stunned with her Telugu fluency in Hyderabad

After the trailer launch of SS Rajamouli’s most awaited RRR on December 9, the film’s star cast — Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt — and the director himself are busy promoting their film and holding back-to-back media interactions. The team was in Hyderabad on December 11 to answer media questions. During the event, Alia retorted some of the media questions in the Telugu language and instilled everyone. She also informed that she learned the regional language with the help and support from ace director Rajamouli.

In the film, Alia Bhatt is playing Sita, wife of Alluri Sitaram Raj portrayed by Ram Charan. RRR is Alia’s first Tollywood film. The actress may not be seen speaking much in the trailer, but on screen, she will be seen speaking dialogues in the Telugu language.

Megastar Alia Bhatt impressed media persons in Hyderabad on Saturday as she chatted in the Telugu language about her experience of working with director Rajamouli and the star cast on the sets of RRR. She said “Ela unnaru (How are you)?” and everyone applauded for her.

When she was asked about how she learned Telugu, Alia said, “During the lockdown, I learned to speak Telugu on Zoom calls. I could not meet Rajamouli sir in person, so we tried to use the digital space to interact in the language.”

When Talking about the friendship between Ram Charan and Jr NTR on the sets, Alia said, “When we were on the sets of RRR, Ram Charan and Jr NTR used to sit and talk only in Telugu.” She said that the two are different, but they always are on the same note, and they poke fun at each other.

The RRR trailer was released on December 9 and Rajamouli has vowed an epic theatrical experience. While Charan is portraying the role of Alluri Sitarama Raju, Jr NTR is essaying the role of Komaram Bheem. The film also features Ajay Devgn, Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody, Shriya Saran, and Olivia Morris. The much-awaited film is releasing in theatres on January 7, 2022.

