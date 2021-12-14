20 Years of Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham: After Ananya Panday and Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor turns Poo; watch

Twenty years ago on this day, Karan Johar directed Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham was released in theatres. The film stars Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Hrithik Roshan, and Kareena Kapoor Khan. While the film went on to become a classic, Kareena's character of 'Poo' has become iconic. From her sassy dialogues and impeccable fashion sense, Poo is iconic.

Janhvi Kapoor recreated Kareena's first dialogue in the film where she looks into the mirror and compliments her look. Dressed in a yellow off-shoulder dress, Janhvi looked stunning as she mouthed the dialogue, "Tumhara koi haq nahi banta ki tum itni sundar lago. Not fair."

Earlier, Ananya Panday and Alia Bhatt had also recreated popular scenes of Poo from the film. While Ananya recreated the scene where she is about to step out of the house wearing mismatched footwear, Alia recreated the scene where Poo selects her suitor for the college prom.

