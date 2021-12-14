Taylor Swift celebrates her 32nd birthday with HAIM sisters at an intimate party, see photos

Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Taylor Swift celebrated her 32nd birthday on December 13. Gracie Abrams and actress Diana Silvers were also in attendance at Swift's birthday party.

The Evermore singer celebrated her birthday surrounded by some celebrity friends, including the HAIM sisters, Diana Silvers and Gracie Abrams. Swift shared her birthday celebrations with Alana Haim, who turns 30 on December 15. Taking to her social media, Taylor shared pictures from the birthday bash. Swift captioned a photo of herself and Alana dancing at their party, "don't say it, don't say it OKAY I'm saying it: I'M FEELIN 32.And Alana is feeling 30."

She added, "Don't worry we tested everyone! Thank you so much for the birthday wishes, I love you all so much."

*don’t say it, don’t say it OKAY I’m saying it:* I’M FEELIN 32. And Alana is feeling 30. Don’t worry we tested everyone! Thank you so much for the birthday wishes, I love you all so much ???????????? pic.twitter.com/X43eHWMlKJ

— Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) December 13, 2021

HAIM also shared a photo of Swift and Alana posing by a cake for the two: "it's sagittarius szn ♐️ happy birthday @taylorswift and lanzo!!!!" the group captioned their post. Abrams also shared a selfie with Swift and Silvers on her Instagram. "Happy birthday king of my heart body and soul ooo oh @taylorswift," Abrams wrote on her photo. Sharing Swift's post, Alana wrote, "Happy birthday my Sagittarius queen!! I love you so much."

A post shared by Gracie Abrams (@gracieabrams)

Fans also noticed that on Swift's birthday cake was a photo of a baby photo of the singer wearing a The Little Mermaid shirt while opening her mouth wide surprised.

i’m crying real tears happy 32cd taylor i love you ???????? pic.twitter.com/dRsRp0vscZ

— taylor breakdown (@wednesdaycxfe) December 13, 2021

Cardi B retweeted a photo of herself and Swift from a fan account celebrating the singer's birthday. Meanwhile, Carole King wrote, "Happy birthday Taylor!" as she shared a photo of the two.

#HappyBirthdayTaylorSwift ❤️❤️ https://t.co/Zezwnmy1aN pic.twitter.com/daCk7TvhUc

— CardiBArchive???????????? (@cardibarchive_) December 13, 2021

Happy birthday Taylor! @taylorswift ❤️

???? Kevin Mazur_Getty Images pic.twitter.com/EBUiqDUXxV

— Carole King (@Carole_King) December 13, 2021

Last year, celebrity friends Blake Lively, Gigi Hadid and Ryan Reynolds shared sweet tributes for her birthday.

On the work front, Taylor released a short film written and directed by her, All Too Well, which starred herself, Sadie Sink, and Dylan O'Brien on November 12, alongside Red (Taylor’s Version). ‘All Too Well’ features the extended re-recording of her 2012 song by the same name. Swift was also cast in David O. Russell's untitled film slated for release on November 4, 2022.

