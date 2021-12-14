Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 winner Arjun Bijlani to host India’s Got Talent

Television actor Arjun Bijlani has been missing from the television screens for a while. The actor was last seen in the stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 and emerged out as the winner in it.

Now, the actor is all set to return the television with a reality show again but this time not as a contestant. The actor is all set to join the star cast of the reality show India's Got Talent. With Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Badshah, Kirron Kher, and Manoj Muntashir roped in as judges, Arjun Bijlani be seen hosting the show.

Sharing his excitement about hosting the show, Arjun says that he is elated to have received the opportunity to host such a prestigious show. He also says that his excitement has been doubled as he would be sharing the same platform with such judges. He also says that he is a big fan of Shilpa Shetty and Kirron Kher and would be surely interacting with them on India's Got Talent.

Apart from that, he also shared a picture of his from the sets of the show. in the picture, he can be seen a casual fashionable look as he donned a colour block look with a pink t-shirt and a mint green blazer. He paired this combination with a simple pair of light blue jeans.

