Karan Johar silently shelves Janhvi Kapoor and Kartik Aaryan’s Dostana 2

Earlier this year, Karan Johar and Kartik Aaryan had a massive fall out, following which their collaboration, Dostana 2, was put on the backburner despite shooting for more than 50 percent of the film. Soon after, Karan and his banner, Dharma Productions, at multiple occasions suggested that the film will see a complete revamp with another big actor stepping into Kartik Aaryan's shoes.
"There was a strong buzz all across that Dostana 2 would be completely reshot with slight tweaking in the script. There was also a talk about Karan Johar approaching his close friend, Akshay Kumar to step into Kartik's shoes. However now, there is a very strong buzz in the industry that Dostana 2 has been put on the backburner completely," an industry insider told Bollywood Hungama.
And Kartik? "Well, Kartik had moved on long back and is charged up with back-to-back films like Shehzada, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Freddy, and Captain India among others."
Also Read: Karan Johar’s funda for Dostana 2: no insider, only outsider to avoid nepotism debate
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply