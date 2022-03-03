The Batman (English)

THE BATMAN is the story of a masked vigilante. Billionaire Bruce Wayne (Robert Pattinson) has been operating as Batman in Gotham City for two years. He wears a mask and hence, no one is aware of Batman’s real identity. The Mayoral elections are in full swing and on Halloween, the incumbent mayor, Don Mitchell Jr (Rupert Penry-Jones), is murdered brutally in his own house. He leaves a message for Batman. Lieutenant James Gordon (Jeffrey Wright) calls Batman to the crime scene to investigate. The vigilante soon has to leave after Gotham City Police Department (GCPD) commissioner Pete Savage (Alex Ferns) admonishes James for calling Batman at the scene of the crime. Before leaving, Batman has a look at the riddles left by the killer, who calls himself Riddler. While Batman is trying to solve the riddles with the help of his butler and caretaker, Alfred Pennyworth (Andy Serkis), Pete gets killed. Moreover, Riddler releases the video of his murder to the media. The clues left by Riddler leads Batman to the notorious Iceberg Lounge, operated by a man called Oz aka Penguin (Colin Farrell). Here, he bumps into Selina (Zoë Kravitz), who seems to know a lot about the happenings in the city. Soon, another murder takes place and Batman runs out of time to solve the killings and nab the Riddler. However, the superhero also realizes that Riddler is targeting only those who have been corrupt and who have contributed to the downfall of the city in some way or the other. What happens next forms the rest of the film.

