1xBet becomes the title partner of the eSports organization Natus Vincere

1xBet and NAVI sign a cooperation agreement

NAVI and 1xBet have signed a sponsorship agreement which sees one of the leading betting companies in the world became the title partner of the famous eSports organization. The duration of the cooperation agreement is for a minimum of one year.

The agreement provides 1xBet support for NAVI teams in various eSports disciplines, including Dota 2, CS:GO and other popular games. 1xBet and NAVI also plan to carry out a series of powerful promotions and campaigns.

1xBet is an international gaming and technology company with over 12 years of experience in its industry and has offices in Europe, Asia, Africa and Latin America. Previously, the company has entered into agreements with a number of well-known partners, including the Spanish La Liga, the Italian Serie A and Barcelona football club.

Both parties are confident that the cooperation will be effective, given the immense potential of both brands.

Yevhen Zolotarov, CEO of NATUS VINCERE

“If I had been told recently that NAVI would work with 1xBet , one of the largest betting companies in the world, and a partner of such an iconic club as FC Barcelona, ​​I would not have believed it. Now it has become a reality and the partnership between Natus Vincere and 1xBet inspires us incredibly. Welcome to #NAVINATION! ”

Representative 1xBet

“1xBet has been focusing on supporting eSports for many years, which is one of the fastest growing betting industries. Competitions in various disciplines daily attract the attention of hundreds of thousands of fans from around the world.

We really like this dynamic field of interest and 1xBet was attracted by the idea of ​​cooperation with an eSports organization which is known throughout the world. The full name of the team Natus Vincere means "born to win." This perfectly describes our audience – players who bet on eSports and other sports with 1xBet every day. ”

About 1xBet

Founded in 2007, 1xBet is an experienced leading international gaming and technology company. It is one of the fastest growing companies in the betting industry with offices in Europe, Asia, Africa and Latin America.

1xBet offers its customers the largest number of events in the eSports line, both pre-match and in live mode. In recent years, the company has signed partnership agreements with renowned eSports organizations such as HellRaisers Esports, Cascade Esports, Pro100, CIS Esports League and Gambit Esports.

About Natus Vincere

Natus Vincere (from Latin “Born to Win”; for short – NAVI) is one of the largest Esports teams in the world. Since inception, the NAVI club has won more than 40 eSports trophies across a variety of disciplines and has set several world records, many of which still stand today. The team excels in such eSports disciplines as Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Dota 2, PUBG, Rainbow Six, Apex Legends and more.