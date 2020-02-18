Justin Timberlake: He’s A Good Boy Now

Justin Timberlake is being careful not to look like he’s having too much fun with his Trolls costar Anna Kendrick. He learned his lesson. While Justin was in New Orleans filming his new drama Palmer, he was photographed holding hands with his pretty costar Alisha Wainwright. Rumors ignited, and he publicly apologized to his wife Jessica Biel – noting that it was a “lapse in judgment” and he “drank too much” but “nothing happened.” It won’t happen again.

Photo Credit: BACKGRID-USA

